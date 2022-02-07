This newly built gorgeous home is move-in ready! Perfectly situated on a large lot at the end of a cul-de-sac in Twin Rivers. The 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath floor plan has the perfect flow. Featuring a spacious living room with grand windows for plenty of natural light, formal dining room, play area/ study downstairs and loft/ game room upstairs. The oversized gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops, pretty backsplash, tons of cabinet and counter space, eat at bar, double ovens & breakfast area. Relax in your isolated master suite featuring dual vanities, large walk-in closets, tiled shower & a separate tub. All bedrooms are nicely sized. Jack and Jill bathroom between 2 of the bedrooms. Outside offers a covered patio with ceiling fan, sprinkler system and fully fenced backyard perfect for entertaining and lots of room for the kiddos and pets to run and play. This stunning neighborhood is adjacent to Bear Creek Golf Course. HOA amenities include a community pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, playground, and walking trails around the private lake! All of this and in Midway ISD. Oh, and it has Smart Home technology to control locks, lights, thermostat. I could go on and on… It’s a must see!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bellmead man is in McLennan County Jail after he was indicted in a traffic crash last year that left two people dead and a third seriously injured.
Move over Project Darwin Biggest, a new prospect planning to invest $4 billion somewhere now appears on the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s…
Last Sunday I lamented that HomeGoods had remained silent about when it would open its store at Central Texas Marketplace, though its sign is …
A Waco rapper known as Hotboy Wes was arrested Monday on a Hewitt robbery warrant charging him in a December incident involving a Rolex watch.
While the people whose lives Shelby touched mourn her loss, there is love and admiration in their voices as they describe the positive and supportive nature and enthusiasm with which she lived her short life.
A report from the Waco Association of Realtors prompts Joe Don Bobbitt to predict disgruntled taxpayers will swarm his office in a few months.
A McGregor man who shot a Little Caesars store manager during a robbery in June 2019 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday.
Feral cats hanging around Lions Park and Kiddieland became the stuff of urban legend. They lurked in the shadows, emerging only after the ligh…
The victim in a stabbing last week at QuikTrip on New Road died Wednesday afternoon from her injuries, Waco police announced.
Somebody at Oklahoma failed at being the responsible adult on Wednesday.