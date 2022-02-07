5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $495,000

This newly built gorgeous home is move-in ready! Perfectly situated on a large lot at the end of a cul-de-sac in Twin Rivers. The 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath floor plan has the perfect flow. Featuring a spacious living room with grand windows for plenty of natural light, formal dining room, play area/ study downstairs and loft/ game room upstairs. The oversized gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops, pretty backsplash, tons of cabinet and counter space, eat at bar, double ovens & breakfast area. Relax in your isolated master suite featuring dual vanities, large walk-in closets, tiled shower & a separate tub. All bedrooms are nicely sized. Jack and Jill bathroom between 2 of the bedrooms. Outside offers a covered patio with ceiling fan, sprinkler system and fully fenced backyard perfect for entertaining and lots of room for the kiddos and pets to run and play. This stunning neighborhood is adjacent to Bear Creek Golf Course. HOA amenities include a community pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, playground, and walking trails around the private lake! All of this and in Midway ISD. Oh, and it has Smart Home technology to control locks, lights, thermostat. I could go on and on… It’s a must see!!!