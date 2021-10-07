5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $500,000

Work has begun at this fabulously distinctive Castle Heights area gem! Homes in the neighborhood are already scare and hard to come by, but this home features a truly rare, impossible to find GROUND FLOOR master bedroom. Once completed by noted design firms, The McLeod Company and Construction-Chic, this one of a kind, 3,000 square foot home will boast thorough and modern updates to the structure, stucco, roof, plumbing, HVAC, electrical system, and a unique, period correct reshaping of the home's 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom (plus powder room) layout. To inquire about selection finishes, plans to finish the home, plans for a new inground pool, and the ability to work with the designers, call TODAY!