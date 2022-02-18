Located in Woodway Texas and tucked away on a cul-de-sac, you'll surely enjoy the country living while being in town! Sitting on 3.6 acres, this 2995 square-foot home is ready to comfortably entertain many guests. Huge living area with cozy fireplace, large kitchen overlooks the living room. Very large dining room and kitchen set to make plenty of food with convenience, boasting 2 ovens, 2 cooktops(one with a down draft grill) 2 sinks, Full size refrigerator and full size freezer. 4 completely remodeled bedrooms on the left wing of the home, each room with a mini split Mitsubishi unit. Remodel is about 95% finished, you could call this a five bedroom with an office or use the office for a 6th bedroom. Wildlife including deer turkey etc. in your backyard, above ground pool with custom deck. You owe it to yourself to view this little slice of heaven behind Woodway Arboretum.
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $507,000
