5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $515,000

This 1920’s home offers all the stunning features you would expect from ornate molding, built-ins, solid wood doors to original hardwood floors. Zoned O-2 this could be a money making Bed and Breakfast! The large formal living has a decorative fireplace. The master bathroom has been updated with a separate tiled shower and jetted tub. Upstairs offers 4 large bedrooms, full bath and even another kitchen! Renovated garage apartment 400 sq ft with shiplap walls, bathroom, kitchenette, living and bedroom was most recently was rented for $700 per mth. ZONED 0-2, permitted for Short Term Rental close to MAGNOLIA, Baylor, Downtown Waco and Historic Castle Heights. Call or Text for Proforma