5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $520,000

This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath in the Twin Rivers Subdivision has everything you could need AND MORE. Upon entrance, you will find beautiful wood tile floors that lead you into an open kitchen/dining/living concept. The kitchen has granite counter tops, double ovens, a great sized island and large pantry. The living and dining area are light and bright and make relaxing or entertaining a breeze. The isolated master and bath have a large walk in closet, bay windows to the backyard, an on-suite bathroom with double vanities and granite counter tops. The downstairs is complete with 2 more bedrooms and nice sized bathroom. Upstairs you are greeted with a second living area and two massive bedrooms and another bathroom. SO MUCH SPACE. This home was built in 2021. Its almost BRAND NEW.The neigborhood ammenities include a pool, beautiful lake, sidewalks, play scape, tennis courts, local restaurant and a golf course. All of this is located on a culdesac in the coveted South Bosque Elemetary. Midway ISD. Don't miss out on this opportunity.