5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $524,900

Beautiful 5BR/4BA home on large corner lot in Midway ISD located in desirable Chapel Ridge Addition. Home features open floor plan with large living area with stone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances to include gas cooktop, built-in oven, disposal, microwave, pantry, large island and dining area. Butlers pantry with granite counter and small refrigerator makes for easy entertaining. Isolated downstairs primary bedroom. Primary bathroom has dual vanity, separate tub and separate shower. Downstairs bedroom currently used as office. Upstairs loft area and three bedrooms upstairs. High efficiency home with foam insulation, double pain windows and two HVAC systems. Security system. Covered patio and extended patio. Privacy fenced backyard with sprinkler system. Easy access to I35, shopping and restaurants. $524,900

