 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $549,000

5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $549,000

5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $549,000

This historic craftsman home is truly a one of a kind masterpiece. It was completely gutted and remodeled in 2020 largely using century old repurposed wood that is original to the home seamlessly integrating a rustic look with modern flair. If you've ever dreamed of living in a work of art this is the perfect home for you! This home offers much more than style being conveniently located only 6 blacks from Baylor and is also near downtown Waco, historic Cameron Park and Zoo, Central Texas Marketplace, as well as the iconic McLane Stadium. Don't miss out on your opportunity to own one of the most unique and skillfully designed houses you will ever see.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert