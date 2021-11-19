5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $549,000

This historic craftsman home is truly a one of a kind masterpiece. It was completely gutted and remodeled in 2020 largely using century old repurposed wood that is original to the home seamlessly integrating a rustic look with modern flair. If you've ever dreamed of living in a work of art this is the perfect home for you! This home offers much more than style being conveniently located only 6 blacks from Baylor and is also near downtown Waco, historic Cameron Park and Zoo, Central Texas Marketplace, as well as the iconic McLane Stadium. Don't miss out on your opportunity to own one of the most unique and skillfully designed houses you will ever see.