Parent/Investor Property. 5 Bedrooms, 5.5 Bathrooms, 2976 Square Feet. "The Pearl," is located in the Baylor Bubble close to Baylor University. Made for college living this home is spacious. Each bedroom has their own bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs has an extremely large living space that can easily double as a 5th bedroom if desired. Upstairs covered patio. Security system and plenty of parking. Currently leased through May 2024 for $3,000 per month. Buy now and have it ready for your son or daughter for the 24-25 school year or continue to lease. Check it out today.