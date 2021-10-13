5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $550,000

Waco's truly coveted historical homes are few and far between. Scattered across the city in both emerging and well established neighborhoods, the homes with true cache rarely come to market and instead, trade hands privately amongst friends and family. Even in such a discrete collection of homes, when discussions focus on historical prominence or intrigue, few if any homes represent the significance of the Dean Estate. Constructed in 1912 by Dr. and Mrs. Dean, the original farmhouse sat prominently on a 500 plus acre tract. Shortly after construction, in 1916, the family began developing the property into what is now known as the Dean Highland neighborhood. Revered for its robust Americana, Dean Highland is well known and loved for it's sweeping trees, sidewalks, and ample front stoops. A once emerging neighborhood, the area is ultra desirable and features excellent investment potential whilst providing a comfortable, secure, walkable lifestyle. This, the name sake home, offers all that one could hope for: five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a powder room perfectly situated in the 4,221 square foot main home sprawling across three, above basement floors, a true, expansive, walk in basement, two separate two car garages and THREE (one, two, THREE!) detached living spaces, offering two apartments and a picture perfect home office or studio. With so much to offer and such distinctive, old world craftsmanship and prominence, this home simply must be seen to be appreciated. Call today to schedule your exclusive showing of this one of a kind, historical masterpiece and when you do, be sure to ask about our outstanding decoration and upgrade allowance!