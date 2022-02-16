What a gem! Large ranch style home: Main house (apprx 3,540 sf): 4 bedrms- office- 3.1 baths- mud room- jacuzzi tub -(3)car garage; sqft from taxes to be verified. The kitchen built-ins includes: fridge- 2 mini cooler fridges- warmer- MW- oven- convection oven-grill-flat stove & cabinets galore! Freezer is not operable; have repair company referral. Wrap around porch needs TLC. Guest quarters (apprx 756 sf): Attached to main house by breezeway- 1 bedrm- 1 bath- eat-in kit.- laundry room- own entry. Foundation work starting this week & repairs will be completed prior to closing with lifetime warranty. Electric - Hilco only. Great income potential if bed & breakfast, guest house rental or paradise ranch style!
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $550,000
