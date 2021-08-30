Own your own one acre farm-style home with an AirBNB/Mother-N-Law Suite as a bonus! The uniquely designed main home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a spacious open concept living area, a kitchen with granite counters and a subway tile backsplash, and a long shiplap walled dining room large enough for a table to seat 12. The office is immediately off the master bedroom. The master’s ensuite bathroom comes with a jacuzzi tub, his and her sinks, and a walk-in closet. The Airbnb/Mother-N-Law Suite has a private entrance, living area, and bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. Even more - this backyard has just what you need for a night of relaxing or entertaining with family and friends sitting under the gazebo, around the firepit, or even enjoying a great game of basketball. A small raised bed in the backyard stands ready for a garden. This beautiful home is located in the China Spring ISD, and just a few miles from the local shops, restaurants, and even the Lake Waco Golf Club. This home is a must see in person to truly appreciate! Call today for your in-person tour!--
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $555,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Robinson man has died in a Dallas hospital burn unit after his ex-boyfriend was accused of setting him and a friend on fire earlier this mon…
The UIL executive committee announced on Wednesday that a Marlin student-athlete was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility.
McLennan County deputies were able to track a pregnant local kidnapping victim's location to Fort Worth, allowing police there to arrest the W…
Local mortuaries have brought in a second mobile morgue to handle COVID-19 deaths, hospitals are short on nurses and Waco’s mayor is warning t…
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who turned in the biggest high school football performances this week.
A McLennan County businessman sanctioned two years ago for questionable banking activities at an East Texas bank is being sued by shareholders…
Mike Copeland: Oak Lodge demolition permit; Patent law war room; Standalone ERs busy; Main Event progress
Mitchell Construction has secured a permit to demolish the Oak Lodge Motor Inn, 1024 Austin Ave., paving the way for a $9 million project call…
La Vega High School is mourning the loss of a senior, Melanna Robinson, one of three people killed in a head-on collision early Sunday in Lime…
More than 330 doctors with the Waco area's oldest medical organization have signed on to a letter to the community with one overriding message. Just get the shot.
It is not often government delivers a tax break, but McLennan County commissioners pulled off that feat this week. They approved a tax rate of…