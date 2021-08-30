5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $555,000

Own your own one acre farm-style home with an AirBNB/Mother-N-Law Suite as a bonus! The uniquely designed main home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a spacious open concept living area, a kitchen with granite counters and a subway tile backsplash, and a long shiplap walled dining room large enough for a table to seat 12. The office is immediately off the master bedroom. The master’s ensuite bathroom comes with a jacuzzi tub, his and her sinks, and a walk-in closet. The Airbnb/Mother-N-Law Suite has a private entrance, living area, and bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. Even more - this backyard has just what you need for a night of relaxing or entertaining with family and friends sitting under the gazebo, around the firepit, or even enjoying a great game of basketball. A small raised bed in the backyard stands ready for a garden. This beautiful home is located in the China Spring ISD, and just a few miles from the local shops, restaurants, and even the Lake Waco Golf Club. This home is a must see in person to truly appreciate! Call today for your in-person tour!--