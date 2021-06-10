Beautifully maintained charming home in the popular China Spring school district; conveniently located between the intermediate and high school campuses and within walking distance to Lake Waco Golf Club. This home sits on a corner lot and boasts 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms! Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, a full bathroom, living area/game room and the Master suite. Downstairs has a formal dining room, main living area and another bedroom with a full bathroom next to it. A large family will certainly thrive with all the room this home has to offer. The Beautiful pool with the waterfall will make for fun in the sun this summer!! It is easy to see all the memories that can be made in this home to be loved for years to come! Schedule a tour today and make this your next home! View More
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $579,900
