5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $595,750

Wow! This Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 4 Bath, executive home in Chapel Ridge subdivision in Waco Texas is centrally located in McLennan County in the Midway ISD cannot be missed! This beautiful home boasts an open concept with two story cathedral ceilings and an open view catwalk highlighting a two-story wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is open to the family room with a large island for family entertaining. Stainless steel appliances with a built-in oven, microwave, and glass cooktop. The kitchen has marble counters and a large island that looks into the living room and keeps entertaining easy and close! One of the best parts of this home is the Game Room Upstairs that is just waiting for new memories to be made! This home is the perfect home for entertaining and has a backyard with space for outdoor activities. Do not miss the opportunity to see this one-of-a-kind home in Waco, Texas!