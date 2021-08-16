5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $599,000

Behind the gates of Austin Colony you will find this stunning home with plenty of room! 5 Bedrooms, 4 and a half baths, Formal Dining, Office, Isolated Master Suite and the list goes on. Upstairs has a very spacious room that can be used for entertaining, maybe an isolated office to work from home, whatever you choose to use it for it has plenty of room and it has a full bath attached to it as well. The Kitchen and living area are perfect fo entertaining or relaxing. Wide open concept with a beautiful granite topped island overlooking the living area and backyard. Imagine having guests over and having plenty of room for everyone to be comfortable. The kitchen appliances are all propane with a convection over for those that prefer to bake!! Guest Bedrooms downstairs have Jack and Jill bathrooms. The home sits on a spacious lot exceeding half an acre! This home is stunning and waiting for you to come take a private viewing!