5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $620,000

Move-In Ready! Beautiful 5 bedroom, single level home in the sought after Midway ISD. This barely lived in home has it all, with a sparkling pool and attached hot-tub, complete with a covered patio and full irrigation system. Inside you will find a gorgeous rock fireplace in the living room and a breakfast nook located off the kitchen. The kitchen is well equipped with quartz/stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave/ breakfast bar open to the family room. Enjoy the luxurious primary suite with large walk-in closet/soaking tub/double vanities and separate shower. You will also find four more bedrooms and two additional full bathrooms. Lastly, the homes features a separate laundry room and built-in office nook off the garage and kitchen.