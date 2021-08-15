The Historic Conner Home is now available! Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3.5 baths home sits on 2 lots within walking distance to the Silos! Wood floors, shiplap, new windows, and raised ceilings throughout! Large living room has 2 sitting areas separated by 2-sided gas fireplace! Open kitchen offers antique gas stove, built in ice maker, dishwasher, built-in refrigerator, copper top island, metal cabinets, pantry, and farm sink! Half bath with laundry room is right off the kitchen. 2nd kitchen has stove, pantry, sink, and opens up to large covered deck! Huge yard is fenced, has stone walkway, storage building and firepit! Downstairs has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Wood stairs lead to spacious landing area with seating nook! Guest bedroom has sleeping loft! 2 guest bedroom offers plenty of natural lighting. Guest bath has vessel sink, closet, and chandelier! Oversized Master bedroom offers a tranquil environment with large with seating area! Master bath has tiled shower, vessel sink, and beautiful dressing area with walk-in closet and open shelving. Study has it's own kitchenette! This could serve as a small bedroom! This is a successful Air BnB rental holds 14 guests! This is currently rented out as a vacation home. Please do not pull up to the house or walk on premises without an appointment.
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $629,000
