5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $633,319

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Twin River, South Bosque Elementary in Midway ISD. It’s a brand new house completed in January 2022. Open floor plan boasting 3499 sq ft and 3 car garage. The home features a formal living room, family room that is open to the kitchen and breakfast area, upstairs game room and office nook. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, double oven, granite counters, gorgeous backsplash. Plenty of cabinet, counter and pantry space. Upstairs oversized master suite with a large walk-in closet, dual vanity, separate shower and tub. Outdoor covered back patio plus nice size yard. Sprinkler system front and back.