5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $729,000

One of the most beautiful homes on one of the prettiest streets in N Waco! This home was built with so much quality and attention to detail. Fabulous areas include two lovely living spaces, with the family room having an open arrangement with the kitchen and breakfast area. Home showcases a large formal dining, charming screen porch and gorgeous pool with great landscaped backyard - all wonderful places to gather! Many updates have taken place within the previous two years and include painting of the brick, exterior trim, deck and stairs; all interior paint is fresh, too! The kitchen features all upgraded appliances and granite counter, dual vanities and separate closets can be found in the master bath. The upstairs master suite is a peaceful retreat with a gas fireplace, pretty windows and patio door that leads to the deck overlooking the backyard. Mature oaks surround the home and add to the beauty of the property! Downstairs 5th bedroom and full bath make an excellent additional living area with pretty windows and door to the lovely screen porch. This home is a showplace with so much quality and beauty throughout.