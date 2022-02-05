5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $730,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Located 10 miles outside of Waco, this home offers just the right amount of tranquility and privacy. Upon entering the property, a private tree lined drive greets you as you approach a gorgeous custom built home. Surrounded by 6.5 acres of stunning live oak and pecan trees, this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features timeless craftsmanship throughout. The kitchen is a chef's dream and displays a large island, 36-inch 6 burner gas stove, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and an appliance garage. Store your additional refrigerator and freezer in the nearby large walk-in pantry and laundry room which includes extras storage cabinets and stainless steel sink. A laundry chute from the upstairs drops into the laundry room. A breakfast nook, formal dining room, half bath, a study or school room and living room with wood stove are additionally located downstairs. Upstairs, you will find the master bedroom which features a vaulted ceiling, and master bath with walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub, granite countertops with dual vanities. Also on the second floor, you will find an additional 4 bedrooms plus a flex room/office, and 2 additional full baths. This home is filled with large windows which offer spectacular views of the beautiful property in every room. The exterior features a covered patio, firepit, barn, storage shed/workshop, chicken coop and additional pen/dog run for other animals. No expense was spared in constructing this two-year old home: 2x6 framing, heavy duty sub-flooring, attic space and large porches. The spray-foam insulation, propane on-demand water heater and dual air conditioning systems make this an extremely energy-efficient house. Be sure to ask your realtor to download the construction highlights from the documents tab. All appliances convey with the property: 36-inch gas range, 2 refrigerators, 2 freezers, washer and dryer. Seller is installing brand new aerobic septic system and is motivated to sell! Be sure to watch the drone video and schedule your private showing today!

