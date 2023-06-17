Welcome to your dream home in Waco, Texas, brought to you by Gray & Co. Construction! This stunning new build offers a spacious and contemporary design, encompassing 3,006 square feet of luxurious living space. With 5 bedrooms, or the option of 4 bedrooms and a large game room, and 3 bathrooms, this home provides ample space for all your family's needs. As you step into this modern masterpiece, you'll immediately be struck by the open concept layout that seamlessly connects the main living areas. The well-designed floor plan allows for effortless flow and interaction, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for gatherings and entertaining. The heart of this home is the exquisite kitchen, featuring elegant quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling cabinets. This stylish and functional space offers plenty of storage and workspace for culinary enthusiasts and casual cooks alike. The center white oak island provides for convenient bar seating, perfect for quick meals or chatting with guests while preparing delicious meals. The vinyl plank floors throughout the home lend a touch of sophistication while being easy to maintain. Their durability and timeless appeal make them a practical choice for busy households. The master suite is a true oasis, boasting a luxurious wet room in the master bathroom and stunning white oak cabinetry. Imagine unwinding in the freestanding soaking tub after a long day. The wet room design adds a touch of spa-like ambiance to your daily routine. Whether you need extra bedrooms for a growing family or desire a versatile space for a game night, the choice is yours. The flexible floor plan allows for either 5 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms and a large game room, ensuring that everyone has their own space to relax and enjoy. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional new build by Gray & Co. Construction in Waco, Texas. With its thoughtful design, high-quality finishes, and prime location, this property offers a truly exceptional lifestyle. Schedule your showing today and prepare to make this house your new home!