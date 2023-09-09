Step foot in this breathtaking new build by Gray & Co. Construction! This 5-bedroom marvel offers a flexible layout, accommodating either 5 beds or 4 beds with a spacious gameroom. The sprawling backyard is a canvas for your dreams, perfect size for adding a pool. The open concept layout flawlessly integrates the main living areas, fostering a seamless flow between the living room, dining space, and kitchen. Abundant storage throughout caters to your organizational needs, while vinyl plank floors exude contemporary elegance. A covered patio, complete with a fireplace, invites outdoor relaxation. Don't miss the chance to own a Gray & Co. masterpiece! Schedule a showing today!