Located 10 miles outside of Waco, this home offers just the right amount of space and privacy. Surrounded by 6.5 acres of mature live oak and pecan trees, this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features timeless craftsmanship throughout. The kitchen is a chef's dream and displays a large island, 36-inch 6 burner gas stove, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and an appliance garage. A breakfast nook, formal dining room, half bath, a study or school room and living room with wood stove are additionally located downstairs. Upstairs, you will find the master bedroom and master bath with walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub, granite countertops with dual vanities. Also on the second floor, you will find an additional 4 bedrooms plus a flex room/office, and 2 additional full baths. The exterior features a covered patio, firepit, barn, storage shed/workshop, chicken coop and additional pen/dog run for other animals. Check out the drone video and schedule your private showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $780,000
