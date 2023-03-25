This stunning property located on a cul-de-sac in a quiet Chalk Bluff neighborhood. This new construction home features over 3000 square feet of living space, with three spacious bedrooms downstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs with 3- and one-half bathrooms. The home also includes a two-car oversized side entry garage, offering plenty of space for vehicles and storage. The home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac. The large covered back porch includes ceiling fans and surround sound speakers, perfect for enjoying cool evenings outdoors. Inside, the living room features a vaulted ceiling and granite wood-burning fireplace, a warm and inviting environment. The kitchen includes a huge island, built in oven and separate gas cooktop, walk-in pantry, and granite countertops, making it the open space for cooking and entertaining. The master suite includes one large walk-in closet, a garden tub, dual vanities, and a large walk-in shower. Enjoy the luxury, and natural beauty, making it an ideal home for those seeking a retreat close to all the amenities.