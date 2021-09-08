5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $815,000

Exquisite Hidden Valley home in highly sought after Midway ISD. Custom built beauty sits on over an acre, lush landscaping, huge diving pool. Property backs to heavily wooded ranch. Watch deer, birds, and more right from the porch! Incredible kitchen, custom cut dental molding around cabinets that were also custom made! Propane powered cooktop, double ovens, granite, and loads of storage in kitchen with views of front and back! Grand foyer offers recent wood flooring, plantation shutters, crown molding and lots of natural light! Spacious bedrooms have large closets! Storage is abundant throughout! Oversized three car garage, circle drive with large side drive parking! Come see what McGregor has to offer!