5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $850,000

Oasis, Haven, Retreat and Refuge are only a few of the words that come to mind when considering this rare property. A sprawling 7.7 acres on Hog Creek will provide plenty of opportunity to explore, entertain and live a life of adventure. Boasting a beautiful home with splendid views from almost every window. Once inside, the main floor offers an inviting entry, spacious living room with a vaulted ceiling, stone wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, a wonderful kitchen with granite, designer backsplash, double oven, island and access to the cheery breakfast nook and family room that features a pot belly stove. Also, on the main level you will find an isolated master suite featuring dual vanities, separate tub and shower and two closets as well as a spacious office or 6th bedroom. Up the stairs to the 2nd level you are met with 3 additional bedrooms that are all above average in size, the perfect Jack and Jill bathroom and a 4th flex room that could be a playroom, office or a bedroom (there is an attached balcony/deck in this room). You will also note the space off the playroom closet has additional plumbing behind the wall for the possibility of a secondary bathroom. Once outside you will be enamored with the multiple deck areas, views of the park like terrain and the active creek. Many summer days have been spent fishing and kayaking. Take a quiet walk down the breathtaking path to the lower landing you will be met with a peaceful reminder to just breath and take it all in. Nestled in solitude rests the Bed and Breakfast (Air B&B). Currently booked offering instant cash flow profitability. Once you venture up the path to the main level you will be taken aback with the creek fed fishing pond and deck. So many memories to be made in this paradise property. This gem also provides an outdoor shower, electric gate access, multiple storage buildings, workshop featuring a studio space with electric, air conditioning and a half bath. So much to see, so many updates and plenty of dreams to imagine. Easy access Waco sites and attractions.