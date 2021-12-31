5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $879,000

Gorgeous lake view! Experience some of Waco’s best lake views from the moment you wake up each morning to the beautiful evening sunsets. This rare, secluded 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 1.5 story home with just over 4000 square feet is nestled on a ridge overlooking Lake Waco. Gaze at the lake immediately upon entering by looking through the spectacular windows in the great room. It features high ceilings with rough-cut beams, tile floor, and wood burning fireplace. This home also features a large eat-in kitchen, formal dining, and private office. The 2nd floor is complete with 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, hobby room, large storage closet and a large balcony with lake view.