5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $899,000

Now is your chance to own "The Harp House," as seen on Season 1 of Fixer Upper! This beauty was the former personal home of Clint and Kelly Harp which they have turned into a fabulous vacation rental that sleeps up to 12 guests. The Harps had a ball teaming up with Chip and Joanna Gaines designing, restoring and bringing this gem of a home built in 1913 back to all its splendor. The 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home which was featured in "Better Homes and Gardens" and many other publications, is located right next door to Harp Design Co, the Harps' personal business and storefront, and is a favorite stop for Waco Tours. Within 1 mile of Magnolia Silos and Downtown Waco and just 2 miles to McLane Stadium/Baylor you will be able to easily enjoy all things Magnolia and Baylor! With beautiful original hard wood floors throughout the majority of the downstairs, over 10 ft ceilings and multiple living and gathering areas, your guests will have plenty of room to spread out and enjoy visiting and relaxing. Downstairs you will find 3 living areas along with a lovely bedroom with its own private ensuite. The high end designer kitchen is just perfect for cooking and entertaining around the large island built by Clint and his crew. You will also love the vent hood and breakfast table also built by Clint. The beautiful staircase will take you upstairs where you will find 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Another great feature is the second staircase off the master suite that takes you directly to the kitchen. This home was completely taken back to the studs so not only does the home look amazing but all the systems of the house are new with all new plumbing (including all plumbing from city to house), electrical, water lines, sewer pipe, gas lines, heating and AC, duct work, foam insulation, new roof, windows, trim and molding, fixtures, fence, driveway, sprinkler system, pergola, and more! The price of this home also includes all furniture and furnishings in the home!! That even includes all kitchen items, refrigerator, washer & dryer, TV's, bedding, towels and linens. Most all the beds and side tables along with several other furniture items were made or sourced by Harp Design Co. The Harp House has successfully housed and hosted guests from all around the world! Here is your unbelievable opportunity to do the same!!