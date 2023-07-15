Opening the front door of this former Parade of Homes residence draws your eyes to the stunning custom curved wood ceiling, unique lighting, and beautiful showers of natural light. Begin your journey walking through the open concept kitchen and living area, accompanied by an elegant eating bar that accommodates 6 oversized bar stools. Imagine your dinner preparations in the picture perfect chef's kitchen, featuring granite countertops, striking custom cabinetry, and high end stainless steel appliances. While awaiting a feast, your family and friends will be delighted to gather in the open living area around the fireplace or linger outside on the covered patio, complete with an equipped outdoor kitchen. The stunning outdoors will become your own private oasis with an amazing heated pool and hot tub complete with a waterfall feature. Butterflies, bluebonnets, and hummingbirds add to the serenity and tranquility of this almost 1 acre property. Enjoy a restful night's sleep in your gorgeous downstairs isolated primary suite, complete with a relaxing jetted tub, large tile and glass shower, dual vanities, and huge walk-in closet. There are 3 additional spacious downstairs bedrooms, along with a bathroom, safe room, laundry room, and half bath. Entertaining is a breeze in the upstairs bonus room, perfect for a game room with beverages at the built-in bar or settling down for a favorite movie to watch. Another large bedroom and bath are located upstairs. There is an additional room perfect for storage, home office, or craft room. This home contains energy efficient foam insulation throughout, HVAC recently replaced in the summer of 2022. Your home search will be over as you fall in love with this impressive and breathtaking gated neighborhood. This spectacular home is well located just minutes from grocery shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, downtown Waco, Baylor University, Magnolia Silos, and the well loved China Spring ISD schools. Just a short drive from major metro areas such as Dallas Ft Worth, Austin, San Antonio, or even Houston. You will also never have to worry about hot water with the in demand hot water heater. A home like this is a lifestyle, producing tender family memories for a lifetime. Schedule your showing by appointment today. New roof, gutters and one window 6/01/2023.