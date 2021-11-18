5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $95,000

Looking for a property to make your own in the country? Well look no further. This property is located in Gholson ISD, around 15 minutes from town. This is a great fixer upper, that a lot of work has been completed. 5 bedrooms, 1 bath & another one that was in the process. There's a new addition to this home totaling 2275 sq ft of living space. Sitting on 1 acre of land, Workshop/Carport with sink & grill.