5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $950,000

This is the lake view you have been searching for! This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home sits in a secluded ridge and was once the home of the original Windmill Hill neighborhood developer. Step past the beautiful mature trees and the inviting front porch to find yourself saying, “wow” once you lay eyes on the breathtaking view of Lake Waco from the living room. Giant sliding glass doors to the back patio give the feeling like you are truly ON the lake. The living room is open and airy, with its tall vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. Gather around the wood-burning fireplace while you enjoy entertaining in the many different common areas on the first floor, including an eat-in kitchen and formal dining area, all with amazing views of all the landscape and wildlife Waco has to offer. Large bedrooms and bathrooms give this home great bones for those who want to give it a personal touch, or just move right in to their home on the lake. The possibilities for this 4,050 square foot, 1972-built custom home are endless, and the view from almost every room in the house make it so worth it.