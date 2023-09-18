Brazos Riverfront! This immaculate two-story home is nicely situated on a 3-acre lot in the desirable Stillwater Farms gated neighborhood. The beautifully renovated home offers 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 half baths. Upon entering, you’re welcomed in by a lovely foyer to include a beautiful staircase and a view of the living area. This home is made for entertaining family and friends! If you’re not quite ready for guests just yet, guide them to the parlor just off the foyer. This space offers a beautiful and cozy place to relax. Downstairs features a sprawling open-concept living/dining/kitchen area that’s sure to accommodate everyone! Kitchen features include gorgeous tiled backsplash, a marble island, butcher block countertops, a porcelain farmhouse sink, plenty of cabinet space, and a spacious pantry. In addition to the open living space and amazing kitchen, you’ll also find the primary suite and a guest bedroom downstairs. The primary en-suite features dual vanities with marble countertops and vessel sinks. Another GREAT feature is the walkthrough shower. This bathroom is truly a spa oasis! Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a nook that’s perfect for your Peloton. This home has tons of storage and lots of built-ins! Don’t forget about the garage apartment…this space is perfect for overnight guests and includes a full bath and studio living area. The total living space for this unit is 864 square feet and is not included in the square footage of the main house. What a bonus! Your guests would definitely enjoy having this private space and we're certain they'd enjoy the view from the deck just outside the sliding doors.