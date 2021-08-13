5 Bedroom Home in West - $1,500,000

Distinguished 12-acre estate offering expansive views. Tucked away from the world, the gated grounds surround a shimmering pond. This secluded gem offers 4337 sq-ft of living space, with 5 beds & 6 baths on the property. A long driveway greets you as you arrive at this residence set atop the tallest hill within miles. Upon entering is a sweeping grand staircase, two-story ceilings, & a magnificent fireplace. The owner's suite features dual vanities, soaking tub, walk-in shower, & dressing room. The detached guest house includes living, dining, kitchen, bath, & 1 bedroom. The backyard is an entertainer’s dream with a deep covered porch & ample beautifully landscaped spaces for guests to mingle around the pool.