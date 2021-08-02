5 Bedroom Home in West - $1,800,000

Welcome to this distinguished 12-acre estate offering expansive views at every turn. Tucked away from the world, the gated grounds have been landscaped to perfection and surround a shimmering pond. This secluded gem offers 4,337 square-feet of entertaining and living space, with 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms throughout the property. A spectacularly long driveway greets you as you arrive at this residence set atop the tallest hill within miles of this exquisite property. Upon entering the front door, you are presented with a sweeping grand staircase, making it the star of the entrance foyer. The family room immediately beckons you in with soaring two-story ceilings and a magnificent fireplace. The beautiful kitchen features granite counters and custom cabinets, large island, and bar seating. The open layout creates a perfect place for all to gather. Directly off the kitchen is a generously sized office/laundry room. There are many private spaces to slip away to and even more spaces to enjoy everyone at once. The exceptional main house offers a floorplan with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms ensuring convenience. The bedrooms are all grand in scale with attached bathrooms. As the owner, you are treated to a decadent suite complete with a deluxe ensuite featuring dual vanities, soaking tub, walk-in shower, and a grand dressing room. Upstairs features more living space on the large landing as well as two bedrooms with a jack-and-jill bathroom. Charming custom details adorn the home as well as new interior paint. The list of extra features is long and impressive including crown molding, textured walls, sprinkler system, surround sound, and so much more. When guests arrive, the detached guest house offers private accommodation that includes living and dining spaces, full kitchen and bathroom, and one bedroom upstairs. The backyard is an entertainer’s dream with a deep covered porch and ample beautifully landscaped spaces for guests to mingle around the pool and attached hot tub. The rolling landscape is completely fenced and includes an attached 2-car garage, two storage sheds, and plenty of space for more additions. This one-of-a-kind property is also a one-owner property. Located only 20 miles from the heart of Waco and 75 miles from Dallas. Do not miss your opportunity to own this amazing home with perfect indoor and outdoor living. Schedule your exclusive showing today!