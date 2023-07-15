If you are looking for space, outside the hustle and bustle of city life, look no further than this oversized home on an oversized lot. Not only does this home have 5 rooms, a game room and an oversized living area, it also boasts three full acres of outdoor life space. The home has added custom space including the oversized front deck. This charming home has more upgrades than would be expected. The oversized kitchen has granite countertops and stainless appliances. The recently added game room provides shelter from when the outdoors are not accommodating. The home will check all the boxes with the warm, welcoming entryway to the large outdoor cross fenced property. With the demand for acreage close to the city conveniences, this will not last long. Solar panels which come with a 24 year warranty reduce utility costs significantly. Solar panels are paid for. Schedule your showing today to be really impressed!