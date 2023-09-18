Welcome to your dream home! Step into elegance in this 1960-built home transformed into a contemporary masterpiece. With 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths, including a private in-law suite, it's a versatile haven. Luxuriate in waterproof luxury wood vinyl and plush carpeting underfoot. Revel in the renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and new cabinets, all seamlessly connected to the living room for open space living. Modernized bathrooms showcase tile walls, new vanities, toilets, and inviting bathtubs. Upgraded plumbing, electrical and flush light throughout the home ensure peace of mind. Situated on nearly half an acre and adjacent to West Texas High School, it's a blend of luxury and convenience. Experience this revamped retreat – Contact us today to schedule a private tour and experience the magic for yourself!