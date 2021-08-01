Charming farmhouse on 8 acres in desirable West ISD! Built for country living with the convenience of commuting to Waco or DFW. Recently updated interior. Luxury Vinyl Plank in main living areas and Luxury Vinyl Tile in Bathrooms. Oversized master bedroom with ensuite bath featuring separate vanities, claw foot tub, and large shower. Four additional bedrooms are large, most with walk-in closets with nice built-ins. 9' ceilings with crown moldings throughout the home. Enjoy dinner on the screened in porch overlooking the acreage. Suitable for cattle - catch pens and stock tank exist on the property.
5 Bedroom Home in West - $440,000
