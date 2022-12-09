 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $1,149,500

  Updated
Experience this stunning new construction by Registry Homes in Woodway's newest custom home community, Tanglewood Estates. Appointed in a classic palette with timeless appeal this home boasts an open floor plan for seamless entertaining & comfortable living. First floor amenities include dedicated study, formal dining, oversized prep pantry, owner's suite and guest suite. Second floor features all bedrooms complete with ensuite bathrooms, and game room with optional wet bar. Conveniently located off Hwy 84 and in the Award-winning school district Midway ISD, this is your opportunity to own a home that combines the very best of location & design!

