Experience this stunning new construction by Registry Homes in Woodway's newest custom home community, Tanglewood Estates. Appointed in a classic palette with a timeless appeal this home boasts an open floor plan for seamless entertaining & comfortable living. First floor amenities include formal living room, formal dining, oversized butler pantry, and owner's suite. Second floor features three bedrooms, and a game room. Conveniently located off Hwy 84 and in the Award-winning school district Midway ISD, this is your opportunity to own a home that combines the very best of location & design! Photos are of another of the builder's recent homes completed on Boonfeld.