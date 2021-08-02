5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $1,850,000

Stunning View of Lake Waco! The best way to describe this home is a Unique, Modern, and Elegant Farmhouse! Sitting on 6.2 acres, this home boast of windows and views! The entire home was designed to take advantage of beautiful Lake Waco. 3 separate balconies on the second floor have been designed to give everyone a breathtaking beautiful view of the lake. Black iron private gate brings you into the feeling of seclusion and peace. This home has over 4200 sq ft to enjoy entertaining and family gatherings. The entire layout was so perfectly thought out for every detail from the unique tile, backsplash and flooring to the personalized 100 year old wooden mantle piece and the wooden red barn door for the kitchen pantry. The beautiful chandelier as you enter the home just pronounces the elegance of every detail of this home located in Midway ISD. There is plenty of space outside for a pool or even a putting green! Master suite has exterior doors for the back patio, a gorgeous master bath with beautiful tile work and tub. An extra bedroom or office is also downstairs with a half bath next to it. The open concept of this home with a huge island, Wolf appliances throughout, immaculate hardware on every cabinet speak of the elegance of this home. In the laundry room you will also find a wonderful doggy wash for your four legged friends. Don't forget to look behind the shelves for a private closet to store extra items for cleaning, etc. As you get closer to the garage entrance, you will be pleasantly surprised to find the large isolated upstairs room with a full bath to be used as a guest quarters, an office space, extra bedroom or extra family room. This room also includes its own balcony to walk out to catch a view of the beautiful lake. The additional 2 bedrooms upstairs both have nice big windows, large closets and balconies of their own. Upstairs also includes a full bath as well. The home has so many wonderful features with so many exclusive and top of the line details. This is a must see home with everything that a custom built home truly represents!