This large five bedroom home is nestled on a large lot in a treed portion of Woodway. Open flow living concept. Isolated master bedroom with rain shower. Updated and remodeled throughout the home. Cedar mailbox and cedar posts will welcome you as you enter your dream home. You will find yourself sold on this home before you leave the premise. This is located in Midway ISD. This home will go quickly so schedule your viewing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $349,999
