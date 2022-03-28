5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $395,000

Presenting this spacious 3,187 Sqft home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 living areas and 3 car garage. Enjoy a large kitchen, bar height counter perfect for entertaining and open to the living room area. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, large pantry right next to it and a laundry room. Gear up for the holidays with the extra large dining area - hosting has never been easier! Need a bedroom downstairs? we got you! The downstairs bedroom has a built in murphy bed when can be put up to create a quiet office space. Enjoy spacious master retreat with dual sinks and separate garden tub and shower plus an extra large walk in closet. The second living area is located upstairs- another great gathering place for movie nights or game days. This home is on a corner lot with quick I-35 access, 2 minutes from the brand new Amazon Fulfillment center, Hillcrest Baylor Scott and White and other new businesses coming into the area. Midway ISD.