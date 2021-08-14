The Geary II floor plan is part of our innovative Flex Series, which allows homeowners to personalize the layout of their home. The kitchen is brimming with style, open with beautiful granite countertops opening up to the living room which is spacious and welcoming. You’ll find sanctuary in your primary which includes two walk-in closets, garden tub, large tile shower, and double vanity. The primary bedroom is already incredibly spacious, but you have the option of adding an extra 7 feet in depth, or having French doors leading out to the covered back porch. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has the option of becoming up to a 6 bedroom, 5 bath home, or having a formal dining and a study. The Geary is sure to leave you smiling for years to come. Additional options included: Additional bedroom suite option , extended primary bedroom, decorative tile backsplash, painted flat panel doors throughout, and additional LED recessed lighting.
5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $399,900
