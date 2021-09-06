Check out this great Woodway home in the highly sought-after Oakcreek neighborhood in Midway ISD! Boasting 2,900 sqft on almost a half acre lot, with 5 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 bathrooms plus a large office, this property has so much to offer! From the moment you walk in you'll realize you have all the space you need. The large and inviting living room with vaulted ceiling and wood-burning fireplace opens up to the formal dining space. The kitchen offers an abundance of granite countertop space and cabinets. The breakfast nook is surrounded by windows and provides for a great, sunny view of the neighborhood while enjoying meals or a cup of coffee. The isolated master suite features THREE walk-in closets, dual vanities, and separate tub and tiled shower, with private access to the back patio. The four guest bedrooms are great sized, and the one that's off the large office includes it's own full bath, making it a great setup for a mother-in-law suite or semi-private space for an older child or long-term guest. The tree-covered lot offers so much shade, and the deck and huge yard in the back are perfect for entertaining! Located minutes from Hwy 84, shopping, schools and local attractions. Come see what this home has to offer - schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $415,000
-
- Updated
