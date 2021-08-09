Check out this great Woodway home in the highly sought-after Oakcreek neighborhood in Midway ISD! Boasting 2,900 sqft on almost a half acre lot, with 5 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 bathrooms plus a large office, this property has so much to offer! From the moment you walk in you'll realize you have all the space you need. The large and inviting living room with vaulted ceiling and wood-burning fireplace opens up to the formal dining space. The kitchen offers an abundance of granite countertop space and cabinets. The breakfast nook is surrounded by windows and provides for a great, sunny view of the neighborhood while enjoying meals or a cup of coffee. The isolated master suite features THREE walk-in closets, dual vanities, and separate tub and tiled shower, with private access to the back patio. The four guest bedrooms are great sized, and the one that's off the large office includes it's own full bath, making it a great setup for a mother-in-law suite or semi-private space for an older child or long-term guest. The tree-covered lot offers so much shade, and the deck and huge yard in the back are perfect for entertaining! Located minutes from Hwy 84, shopping, schools and local attractions. Come see what this home has to offer - schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $425,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former teacher at Lorena Primary School was indicted Thursday on multiple counts charging him with sexually abusing two young girls, includi…
Coca-Cola will sell its Waco juice plant to Refresco, a worldwide beverage producer, but employment locally will change little if any.
Two people are dead after a suspect in a fatal shooting opened fire and police shot and killed him Tuesday morning at an apartment on the corn…
AUSTIN — With the impending move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, Baylor will be hurt in a myriad of ways if conference realignment forces th…
Local tourism officials and city leaders can breathe a sigh of relief. Bad news about the University of Texas’ and University of Oklahoma’s de…
Judge gives Baylor deadline to surrender Pepper Hamilton investigation materials to Title IX plaintiff
A federal judge has ordered Baylor University officials to turn over “without delay” all documents from a Philadelphia law firm the school hir…
Police identified Ent Wright, 76, of Waco, as the man shot and killed by officers Tuesday outside an apartment at the corner of Rambler Drive …
A Denver-based real estate investment company is under contract to buy the Trendwood Apartments in East Waco, with plans for a $9 million reno…
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.
A 21-year-old McGregor man who was set to stand trial Monday in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to two years in prison …