5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $450,000

Presenting this spacious 3,187 Sqft home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 living areas and 3 car garage. Enjoy a large kitchen, bar height counter perfect for entertaining and open to the living room area. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, large pantry right next to it and a laundry room. Gear up for the holidays with the extra large dining area - hosting has never been easier! Need a bedroom downstairs? we got you! The downstairs bedroom has a built in murphy bed when can be put up to create a quiet office space. Enjoy spacious master retreat with dual sinks and separate garden tub and shower plus an extra large walk in closet. The second living area area is located upstairs- another great gathering place for movie nights or game days. This home is on a corner lot with quick I-35 access, 2 minutes from the brand new Amazon Fulfillment center, Hillcrest Baylor Scott and White and other new businesses coming into the area. Midway ISD.