Midway ISD home with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a loft upstairs! In addition to all of that space inside, take a look at the size of this lot! This beautiful home sits on .627 acres and the back yard is accessible to Flat Creek. Being in the city for all the convenience it allows to schools, shopping, dining and healthcare, this backyard will feel as though you have access to a small piece of country living! Take a walk down to the creek from your backyard or access it down a concrete walkway to check out the privacy and quiet ease of this unique property. The home includes 3187 sq ft, 3 car garage, downstairs office or bedroom, full bath. formal dining, and breakfast area looking to the backyard and covered back patio. The large open concept of living and kitchen area includes lots of windows, wood burning fireplace and large laundry room. Upstairs you will find 4 additional bedrooms including an open loft space for game area or study space! There are 2 additional full baths upstairs. Find the large master bedroom with a huge bath and walk in closet. Every room includes great closet space and lots of windows for natural lighting. This home has been well maintained by it's original owner and includes a new privacy fence, solar panels, 2 AC units, and the privacy of being located on a Cul de sac. Come check out this gorgeous home, well maintained and have access to your own creek!