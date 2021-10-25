5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $475,000

This 3,046 sq foot split level home is on a massive 0.89 acre corner lot in an established tree lined neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and Lake Waco. Plenty of room for the family with 5 spacious bedrooms with good sized closets, 2.5 baths, 2 dining areas and a separate office space. The living area has plenty of natural light & original wood flooring. The newly remodeled kitchen consists of granite countertops, black stainless appliances and ample amount of kitchen cabinetry. Additional features include 3 water heaters, 2 AC units, new carpet and a newly renovated master bathroom with gorgeous soaking tub. Outside you’ll notice a freshly painted exterior, new roof and windows, and a newer wood deck porch overlooking mature trees. All of this with easy access to Highway 6, Highway 84, I35, and just a short drive to downtown Waco. This is a great opportunity for a beautiful home in a PRIME location!