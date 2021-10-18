This 3,046 sq foot split level home is on a massive 0.89 acre corner lot in an established tree lined neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and Lake Waco. Plenty of room for the family with 5 spacious bedrooms with good sized closets, 2.5 baths, 2 dining areas and a separate office space. The living area has plenty of natural light & original wood flooring. The newly remodeled kitchen consists of granite countertops, black stainless appliances and ample amount of kitchen cabinetry. Additional features include 3 water heaters, 2 AC units, new carpet and a newly renovated master bathroom with gorgeous soaking tub. Outside you’ll notice a freshly painted exterior, new roof and windows, and a newer wood deck porch overlooking mature trees. All of this with easy access to Highway 6, Highway 84, I35, and just a short drive to downtown Waco. This is a great opportunity for a beautiful home in a PRIME location!
5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $489,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lorena High School senior jailed last month after police said he threatened a "Columbine-style" attack on the school faces an additional fel…
Albert Leslie Love Jr., carried two garbage sacks filled with his personal belongings Wednesday afternoon from 10½ years behind bars as he wal…
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Married actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard will visit Waco Oct. 26 to celebrate the opening of their Hello Bello diaper plant on Texas Centra…
Fifteen men arrested by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department last week in a “sex buyer suppression operation” face felony charges after th…
A 14-year-old La Vega High School student was hit and killed by a train Wednesday morning, just outside school property.
There’s always that intensely quiet moment inside Kei’Shawn Clater’s head, right before the action starts, when he braces for myriad possibilities.
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.
A Connally Elementary School teacher was arrested on a felony stalking charge Friday, shortly after he bonded out of jail on an online solicit…
Proof that something big is emerging near the Brazos riverfront at University Parks Drive and Webster Avenue resides in the 264 living spaces …