5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $525,000

A beautiful home located in Twin Rivers, in the Village at Castle Park right off of Hwy 84. Neighborhood has various amenities that everyone can enjoy. Clubhouse, tennis courts, workout center, playground/park, private lake, & community pool. This spacious home has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with a total of 3007 sqft. Large Livingroom, formal dining area, separate breakfast area next to the kitchen. Kitchen has custom kitchen cabinets, stainless steal appliances, Island & beautiful white quartz. Laundry room is right off of the kitchen. Large open area upstairs along with 2 other bedrooms. The craftsmanship and elegant features will make you fall in love! Come by and make life a bit more luxurious!

