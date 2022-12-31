5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $529,900

This charming home in the premier master-planned community of The Villages at Twin Rivers, home to the Bear Ridge Golf Club, sits on one of the biggest lots in all of Twin Rivers. Built in 2021 and featuring 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with modern aesthetics throughout, the location of this home in the neighborhood is superb, with quick access to the community pool, 8-acre lake, and tennis courts. The alluring kitchen opens to both the dining area and large living room and the downstairs floor plan features a second dining area and second living area. One of the five bedrooms is isolated downstairs from the rest, making it a perfect private guest bedroom. The huge bonus living room upstairs will not be regularly seen by guests, making it a wonderful area for relaxing, children's toys, and the like. The balcony room upstairs makes for a fifth bedroom or a wonderful office, with its own balcony access. Enjoy the sunrise over the golf course in the morning from your master suite or balcony and make memories for years to come.